Funerals today for Saturday August 1, 2020
DAVIS, Florence Ellen, 91, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel.

MORRISON, Joanne, 80, Pana, 10:30 a.m. at Kennedy & Sons Funeral Home, Pana.

PARROTT, Mike, 72, Maroa, 11 a.m. at Maroa Christian Church, Maroa.

SCALES, Marie R., 90, Blue Mound, 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Mount Zion.

