You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for Saturday August 8, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Saturday August 8, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HILL, Janice Eileen, 68, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

KERSEY, Joanne Frances, 58, Decatur, 1-6 p.m. at Blue Mound First Christian Church.

KILLAM, Nancy Lou, 92, Tower Hill, 2 p.m. at Knobs Cemetery, near Tower Hill.

MARTINDALE, Robert “Bob” Alvin Martindale, 73, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. All CDC rules will be in place, masks to be worn and social distancing will take place. 

RYDER, Morgan Allysse, 20, Gridley, 4 p.m. at the Water Tower Venue in Gridley at 411 E. Gridley Road, Gridley. Dinner will be provided.

STORM, Lillian A. (Kuizin), 93, Mahomet, 11 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.

VIEWEG, Timmie "Tim" C., Decatur, 1:30 p.m. at Moran & Goebel, Decatur. CDC guidelines will be followed, and masks are required for those in attendance.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News