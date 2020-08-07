Funerals today for Saturday August 8, 2020

HILL, Janice Eileen, 68, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.
KERSEY, Joanne Frances, 58, Decatur, 1-6 p.m. at Blue Mound First Christian Church.
KILLAM, Nancy Lou, 92, Tower Hill, 2 p.m. at Knobs Cemetery, near Tower Hill.
MARTINDALE, Robert “Bob” Alvin Martindale, 73, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. All CDC rules will be in place, masks to be worn and social distancing will take place.
RYDER, Morgan Allysse, 20, Gridley, 4 p.m. at the Water Tower Venue in Gridley at 411 E. Gridley Road, Gridley. Dinner will be provided.
STORM, Lillian A. (Kuizin), 93, Mahomet, 11 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.
VIEWEG, Timmie "Tim" C., Decatur, 1:30 p.m. at Moran & Goebel, Decatur. CDC guidelines will be followed, and masks are required for those in attendance.
