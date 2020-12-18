 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020
Funerals today for Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020

DIEHL, David M., 84, Decatur, 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Decatur.

MYERS, Carol A., 74, Warrensburg, 10:00 a.m. at Illini Cemetery, Warrensburg. 

