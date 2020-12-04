 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Saturday Dec. 5, 2020
ARCHER, Larry Mac, 80, Mattoon, 11 a.m. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

CHANCELLOR, Betty, 87, Arcola, 1 p.m. at Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola.

HESLER, Nancy A., 89, Charleston, 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 921 Madison Avenue, Charleston.

ROSE, Virginia I. (Morrison), 99, Windsor, 11 a.m. at Windsor Cemetery, Winsor.

