Funerals today for Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019

CASTEEL, Richard Jr., 69, Lovington, noon at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. 

CATER, Dwight Oren "Buck," 93, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Dawson-Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion. 

DELGADO, John Lupe, 76, Decatur, 3 p.m. at First Church of the Nazarene. 

HAMMOND, John B., 70, Decatur, noon at Country Club of Decatur. 

LADSON, Gertrude, 81, Mount Auburn, 10 a.m. at Mount Auburn Cemetery.

SMITH, Charles E., 90, Pana, 10 a.m. at Ramsey Cemetery. 

THOMPSON, Clarence W. "Duck," 90, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

WEST, LaVonne M., 80, Decatur, noon at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

