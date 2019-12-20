Funerals today for Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
0 entries

Funerals today for Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BARNETT, Robert K., 92, Maroa, 1 p.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa. 

COARTNEY-PEAK, Jean, 97, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur. 

COX, Dale L., 81, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur. 

LEMAIRE, Lynette K., 92, Stonington, noon at Sutton Memorial Home, Taylorville.

TAYLOR, Eddie Earl, 70, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Community Temple Church of God in Christ. 

TURNER, Evelyn Patricia, 72, Decatur, 3 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News