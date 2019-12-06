Funerals today for Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019

ATER, Michael David, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Venue.
BUSBOOM, Patricia, 83, Decatur, 11 am. at Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul.
EDWARDS, Frank, 75, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Northwest Christian Church.
HAWKINS, James Arthur, Decatur, 1 p.m. in Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.
MARETTI, Michael P., 68, Decatur, 10:30 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.
You have free articles remaining.
MOORE, Eugene Jackson, 99, Newton, 11 a.m. at Meyer Funeral Home, Newton.
MUNYON, Arlene F., 77, Warrensburg, noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
NYBERG, Kathleen S., 70, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Salem Baptist Church.
REISS, Edward Albert, 77, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Westside Church of the Nazarene.
SEITZ, Dallas L., 82, Moweaqua, 2 p.m. at Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.
YOCKEY, James L., 81, Shelbyville, 11 a.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.