Funerals today for Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
0 entries

Funerals today for Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ATER, Michael David, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Venue. 

BUSBOOM, Patricia, 83, Decatur, 11 am. at Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul.

EDWARDS, Frank, 75, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Northwest Christian Church. 

HAWKINS, James Arthur, Decatur, 1 p.m. in Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur. 

MARETTI, Michael P., 68, Decatur, 10:30 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur. 

MOORE, Eugene Jackson, 99, Newton, 11 a.m. at Meyer Funeral Home, Newton.

MUNYON, Arlene F., 77, Warrensburg, noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. 

NYBERG, Kathleen S., 70, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Salem Baptist Church. 

REISS, Edward Albert, 77, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Westside Church of the Nazarene. 

SEITZ, Dallas L., 82, Moweaqua, 2 p.m. at Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua. 

YOCKEY, James L., 81, Shelbyville, 11 a.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News