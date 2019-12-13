Funerals today for Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
MASSEY, Curtis Allen, 74, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Hillside Bethel Tabernacle Church.

McKEAN, Beverly Ann, 80, Lovington, 11 a.m. at Hall Cemetery, Blue Mound.

PHARIS, Gary L., 68, Mount Pulaski, 10 a.m. at Steenbergen Cemetery, Mount Pulaski. 

POLING, Jay Daniel, 81, Decatur, 12:30 p.m. in Cerro Gordo Cemetery.

SPRAGUE, Maxine L., 101, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Mount Gilead Cemetery,

TURNER, Alvinetta, 87, Mount Zion, 2:30 p.m. at Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown.

WADE, William Eugene, 88, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

WEIKLE, James Lawrence "Bud" Sr., 94, Maroa, 10 a.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

