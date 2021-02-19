 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021
HORVE, Wilbert (Bill) Emerson, 84, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Service will be streamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#-47853.

KISSEL, John H. "Herb," 75, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Masks will be required.

