 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021
0 entries

Funerals today for Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CARR, James L., 78, Avon, Indiana, formerly of Decatur, 2:30 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. CDC guidelines will be followed, and masks are required for those in attendance. Services will be streamed at http://webcast.funeralrecording.com/events/viewer/48791.

ROWE, Marilyn Bernice "Sally," 88, Argenta, noon at Bridge Church Fellowship, Argenta. Face masks will be required.

SPAULDING, Frank Mackenzie "Mac," 28, Decatur, formerly of Jacksonville, 10 a.m. at Church of Our Saviour, Jacksonville, and live streamed on Mac's Tribute Wall Page at www.airsman-hires.com

SUMMERS, William "Bill" H., 72, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Maranatha Assembly of God, 555 W. Imboden Drive, Decatur. Masks will be required and all CDC guidance will be followed.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News