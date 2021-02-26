Funerals today for Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021

CARR, James L., 78, Avon, Indiana, formerly of Decatur, 2:30 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. CDC guidelines will be followed, and masks are required for those in attendance. Services will be streamed at http://webcast.funeralrecording.com/events/viewer/48791.

ROWE, Marilyn Bernice "Sally," 88, Argenta, noon at Bridge Church Fellowship, Argenta. Face masks will be required.

SPAULDING, Frank Mackenzie "Mac," 28, Decatur, formerly of Jacksonville, 10 a.m. at Church of Our Saviour, Jacksonville, and live streamed on Mac's Tribute Wall Page at www.airsman-hires.com.

SUMMERS, William "Bill" H., 72, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Maranatha Assembly of God, 555 W. Imboden Drive, Decatur. Masks will be required and all CDC guidance will be followed.