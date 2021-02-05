 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021
BATSON, Darrell W., 81, Hopkinsville, Kentucky, formerly of Oreana, 10 a.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta.

MOXLEY, Jacob Allan, 34, Sullivan, noon at Solid Rock Chapel, Sullivan. Face masks are suggested and please practice social distancing.

PALLONE, Dominick Antonio, 91, Decatur, 11 a.m., at Sidener Cemetery, St. Elmo.

SEVERE, Dean, 86, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

