Funerals today for Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020

BERG, May Aileen, 98, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Bethel Family Praise Center, Eaton, Colo. 

CRAMER, Patricia Lee, 94, Mount Zion, 1 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

KELLY, Brian David, 45, Vandalia, 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Champaign. 

LOWE, William David, 93, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Moundford Free Methodist Church. 

NELSON, James Ross, 69, Decatur, 2 to 5 p.m. at Dawson &  Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

PICKERILL, Barbara Ann, Decatur, 2 p.m. at AIW Hall. 

RIDDLE, Ronald D., 47, Decatur, 5 to 7 p.m. at Brintlinger Funeral Homes, Decatur. 

SHALLENBERGER, Patricia A., 87, Shelbyville, 11 a.m. at Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville. 

