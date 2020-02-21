Funerals today for Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
AUTON, Mary M., 96, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Heartland Community Church. 

CREVISTON, David P., 71, Shelbyville, 2 p.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

GREENE, Doris J., 88, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Prairie Avenue Christian Church. 

HOMER, Dorothy Christine, 97, Dalton City, 10 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion. 

JACOBS, Doris M., 96, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Mount Nebo Primitive Baptist Church, Greenville.

KNOTT, Rose Marie, 81, Lincoln, 11 a.m. at Riverside Baptist Church. 

McGOWAN, Susan Avonne, 71, Long Creek, 11 a.m. at Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek.

McQUALITY, James Day, Decatur, 4 p.m. at 8586 Green Island Circle, Lone Tree, Colo. 

MUZZY, Jeffrey D., 47, Mattoon, 1 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. 

PEDIGO, Sarieta A., 76, St. Peters, Mo., 1 a.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, St. Charles, Mo. 

SIMPSON, Richard Lee, 73, Moweaqua, 11 a.m. at First Church of Christ Scientist. 

