Funerals today for Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COOK, Betty Jean, Decatur, 4 p.m. at Trinity Church of the Nazarene. 

HEIN, Gary L., 90, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Central Christian Church. 

MANLEY, Joan "Joni," Decatur, 2 to 5 p.m. at Beach House. 

MILLER, Charles J., Decatur, 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. 

JONES, Shirley J., 90, Vandalia, noon at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Brownstown. 

STROHL, Delores May, 80, Shelbyville, 12:30 p.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News