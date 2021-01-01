 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Saturday Jan. 2, 2021
Funerals today for Saturday Jan. 2, 2021

HUTCHINS, Steve, 67, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Forsyth Baptist Church, 144 E. Cox St., Forsyth.

MOODY, Marilee A., 76, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Star of Hope Chapel Mausoleum at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. Due to COVID, the visitation will be limited to ten people at one time.

PERRY, Georgia Ann, Decatur, noon at Church of the Living God, CWFF, 400 S. Franklin St. Decatur.

SAMS, James R., 79, Clinton, 11 a.m. at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Kenney.

SCRIBNER, Stephen Paul, 74, Decatur, 2 p.m. at South Shores Christian Church, Decatur.

