 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for Saturday Jan. 9, 2021
0 entries

Funerals today for Saturday Jan. 9, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BAKER, Barbara J., 83, Cerro Gordo, 2 p.m. at Cerro Gordo Church of the Brethren.

KUHNS, Eula Marie Martin, 98, Decatur, formerly of Allenville, noon at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. The family requests face masks be worn and please practice social distancing. 

SCHRADER, Jim Dale, 84, Decatur, noon at Heartland Community Church, 3253 N. Brush College Rd., Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News