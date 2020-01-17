Funerals today for Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
AVERY, Thomas William Jr., 62, Findlay, 11 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. 

BENZ, Randy L., 65, Argenta, 11 a.m. at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta. 

CLEARY, Sherry A., 73, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church.

FASICK, Steven R., 71, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

HARDWICK, Beverly Ann, 71, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Resurrection Life Church. 

HIPPARD, John, 91, Shelbyville, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Pana. 

HUNTER, Patricia P., 90, Decatur, 11 a.m. at St. John Episcopal Church. 

PRATT, Virginia M., 87, Vandalia, 11 a.m. at CenterPointe Church, Vandalia

SMITH, Janet A., 75, Vandalia, 1 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia

