Funerals today for Saturday, Jan. 15, 2020
CRIST, William J., 84, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

CUTLER, William K., 94, Rockford, noon at Howe and Yockey  Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

DAVIS, Naomi Edwards, 99, Forsyth, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church.

SCHEIBLY, Helen E., 80, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Bement Cemetery. 

TYNER, Laura Anne, 61, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, Indianapolis, Ind.

