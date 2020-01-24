Funerals today for Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
Funerals today for Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020

BAKER, Joe Eddie, 64, Decatur, noon at Newness of Life Worship Center. 

BROOKS, Diana Mae, 74, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. 

CORBELL, Denise Denny, 97 Vandalia, 11 a.m. at First Presbyerian Church, Vandalia. 

ENGEL, Gehrig Ralph, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Lutheran Church. 

FRENCH, Linda Sue, 73, Decatur, 9 to 11 a.m. at First Christian Church.

HOUCK, Daniel Sr., Decatur, 1 p.m. at Emmons Macey Steffey Funeral Home, Lawrenceville. 

LIVINGSTON, Ottis Langston, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Main Street Church. 

RYERSON, Paul K., 66, Clinton, 3 p.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

SHAFFER, James H., 79, White Heath, 2 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, Monticello. 

TAYLOR, Lawrence E., 77, Clinton, 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Church of God, Clinton.

WARD, Ruth, 94, Decatur, 2 p.m.at Northwest Christian Church. 

WHITAKER, Lynn A., 70, Decatur, 2 to 4 p.m. at Central Church of Christ, Streator. 

