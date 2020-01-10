Funerals today for Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
Funerals today for Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020

GAITROS, Annabelle, 84, Cerro Gordo, 11 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

KARR, Rozanne, 96, Wapella, 10 am. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Wapella.

NICHOLSON, John Aaron, 74, Decatur, noon at Jasper Street Church of Christ.

OLESON, Joyce Faye, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

PICKEL, Doris Louise, 85, Mount Zion, 1 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

SMITH, Mattie Ruth, 89, Decatur, 11 a.m. at New Salem Baptist Church.

WILLIAMS, Joy Maureen, 76, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, Ind.

