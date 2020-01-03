Funerals today for Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
CARRELL, Eva, 95, Charleston, 11:30 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, Charleston.

CUTRIGHT, Larry Gene, 85, Casey, 1 p.m. at Nebo Cemetery, Cumberland County. 

FULLER, Barry, 70, Mattoon, 11 a.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

HEATON, James O., 76, Charleston, noon at Friendship Baptist Church, Charleston.

LEE, Aileen, 87, Charleston, 1 p.m. at Salisbury Church, Charleston.

