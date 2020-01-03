Funerals today for Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BAKER, Alvin Ray, 39, Weldon, 2 to 5 p.m. at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello.

HIGGINS, William E., Oreana, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Savoy.

JOHNSON, Roger "Herb," 55, Maroa, 2 to 6 p.m. at Maroa City Hall. 

KLEIN, Beverly Jean, 79, Decatur, noon at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

LOCKART, Ruth, 96, Herrick, 10 a.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

MASON, Carl D., 89, Clinton, 2 p.m. at Quiram Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News