Funerals today for Saturday July 11, 2020
FLACH, Nancy Helen Peters, 46, Decatur, 1:30 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

PURADEE, Jerry Ann, 92, Henry, 2 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon.

STUTZMAN, Marla Kay, 57, Arthur, 10 a.m. at the Arthur Cemetery.

