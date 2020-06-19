Funerals today for Saturday, June 20, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MICHAEL, Margaret Lee "Margie," 66, Pleasant Plains, 10 a.m. at the residence of Jeffrey Michael. 

PARK, Billy, 81, Sullivan, noon in Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan.  

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News