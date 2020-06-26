Funerals today for Saturday June 27, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Saturday June 27, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRIGHT, William "Todd", 56, Findlay, 11 a.m. at Shelbyville Christian Church, Shelbyville.

CLEMENT, Robert J., 79, Troy, 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Troy, Troy, Mo.

FLICKINGER, Clark Eugene, 70, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church. 

MILLER, Elizabeth Lou, 90, Forsyth, 11 a.m. at Brown Cemetery. 

NAILER, Howard, 90, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

SHULL, Gregory Lynn, 68, Maroa, 11 a.m. at Illini Cemetery, Warrensburg.

 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News