 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for Saturday, March 13, 2021
0 entries

Funerals today for Saturday, March 13, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CLARK, Julia A., 62, Forsyth, 1 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

KEMPER, Dorothy May (Schwartz), 90, 1 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

POUND, Michael A., 67, Decatur, 2 p.m. at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Face masks are suggested and please practice social distancing.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News