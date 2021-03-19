 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for Saturday, March 20, 2021
0 entries

Funerals today for Saturday, March 20, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DOBSON, Thomas Edward, 72, Bement, 11 a.m. at Cerro Gordo Cemetery, Cerro Gordo, with procession past family farm beginning 10:15 a.m. Hinds Funeral Home, Bement. 

GILLIS, Margaret J., 92, Decatur, 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Assumption.

MILLER, William F. "Bill", AKA Bowler, 77, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News