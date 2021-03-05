 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Saturday, March 6, 2021
Funerals today for Saturday, March 6, 2021

ELLIOT, Mary Alice, 89, Mount Auburn, noon at Sutton Memorial Home. Taylorville.

KAUFMAN, Larry Dean "Jess", 81, Argenta, noon at Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta.

LEEVYElfriede Maria "Effie" (Brand), 76, Oreana, 10 a.m. at Union Cemetery, Oreana.

LOWE, Sammie Leon, Sr., 78, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Camp Wilson Foursquare Gospel Church, Decatur. 

PIESZALA, Gregory Lynn, Decatur, 11 a.m. at at  United Methodist Church of Mt. Zion, Mount Zion. 

