Funerals today for Saturday, March 21, 2020
HAWK, Addalein C., Niantic, 10:30 a.m. at Long Point Cemetery, Niantic.

SMITH, Joyce C., 83, Clinton, 11 a.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

SPRAGUE, Ruth E., 105, Clinton, 2:30 p.m. at Mausoleum Park Cemetery, Clinton.

