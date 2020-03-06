Funerals today for Saturday, March 7, 2020
ASHE, Susan, 61, Decatur, 4 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church. 

CLARK, Clifford, 85, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Brady Cemetery, Akin. 

LIPKA, Walter R. Jr., 65, Decatur, 1 to 3 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

SMITH, J. Paul, 77, Nokomis, 11:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Ramsey.

STREMMING, Eileen Doris, 95, Shelbyville, 1 p.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Shelbyville.

VEECH, Richard Lewis, 84, Decatur, 3 p.m. at North Fork Cemetery.

