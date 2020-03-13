Funerals today for Saturday, March 14, 2020
Funerals today for Saturday, March 14, 2020

BOYER, Sandra Irene, 79, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home.

FLEMINGS, Gerald Glenn, 69, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Camp Wilson Foursquare Church. 

GOODING, Margaret A., 97, Decatur, 10 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. 

MAYBERRY, Lynda Anne, 70, Decatur, 10 to 11 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

MORSE, Robert Warren, 90, Kenney, 11 .m at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Kenney.

WALL, Barbara Jean, 89, Dalton City, 10 a.m. at Mount Zion Presbyterian Church. 

