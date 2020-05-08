Funerals today for Saturday, May 9, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • 0
SLATER, Devin L., 36, Decatur, 10 to 11 a.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

WALKER, Earline, 88, Decatur, 11 a.m. at webcast.funeralrecording.com, event 28862. 

