Funerals today for Saturday Nov. 14, 2020
Funerals today for Saturday Nov. 14, 2020

BRAMEL, Sandra Kay, 66, Cerro Gordo, 2-4 p.m. at Cerro Gordo Civic Center, Cerro Gordo.

JACKSON, Lois Kay, 84, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. CDC guidelines will be followed; masks are required. Livestream at http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/40460.

