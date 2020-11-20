 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Saturday Nov. 21, 2020
Funerals today for Saturday Nov. 21, 2020

BEAN, Gary Michael, 41, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Macon County Memorial Park. Please observe all COVID-19 precautions, masks required six feet apart, and of course, if you are sick please do not attend.

BUELL, Sandra Carol, 76, Mt. Zion, 1 p.m. in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek. Please observe all social distancing guidelines.

