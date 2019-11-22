Funerals today for Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
HAMILTON, Lawrence Alfred, 87, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church. 

HAMMOND, Ronald Leon, 69, Shelbyville, 11 a.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

KUHN, Tamara J., 65, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

McCLEERY, Judith P., 80, Decatur, noon at First United Methodist Church. 

PROTZ, Jackolyn C., 72, Sullivan, 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Vandalia. 

PROTZ, Jenna R., 14, Vandalia, 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Vandalia. 

PROTZ, William H., 73, Sullivan, 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Vandalia. 

SMITH, Mildred, 96, Lovington, 2 p.m. at Lovington United Methodist Church. 

SNOKE, Randal E., 68, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Mack Funeral Home Chapel, Stapleton, Ala. 

STEARNS, Robert J., 85, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. 

