Funerals today for Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019

ASHBY, Jerrodean, Decatur, 1 p.m. mat Walker Funeral Services and Chapel. 

CRIST, Beverly Jean, 77, Arthur, 5 p.m. at Arthur United Methodist Church. 

MASSEY, Lloyd Woodford, 89, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

STOREY, Ray Lloyd, 71, Mount Zion, noon at Tabernacle Baptist Church. 

STROHL, Phillip, 90, Shelbyville, 10:30 a.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

