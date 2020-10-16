 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Saturday Oct. 17, 2020
BINGER, Brent Walter, 86, Taylorville, 11 a.m. at Sutton Memorial Home, Taylorville. 

CROSS, Shirley J., 90, Streamwood, formerly of Decatur, noon at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

MILLER, Lizzie Ann (Beachey), 99, Arthur, 10 a.m. at Sunnyside Mennonite Church, Arcola.

