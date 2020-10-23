 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Saturday Oct. 24, 2020
FAUKE, Paul, Tuscola, 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Tuscola, with social distancing required.

KOONS, Jerry Dale, 65, Pana, 10 am. in Pana Christian Church.

ROMANO, Benny, 94, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. 

