Funerals today for Saturday Sept. 12, 2020
BARR, Marie L., 101, Elwin, 11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

HITCHENS, Richard L. "Dick," 82, Oreana, 2:30 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Kenney.

HIGH, Wanda, 87, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

KAPPER, Virgil J., 91, Decatur, 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church.

LANDRAM, Charles William Sr., 11 a.m. at Heartland Community Church, Decatur.

McCOLLOM, Ruth E., 98, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Mount Gilead Cemetery, Decatur. 

OUTLAW, Lloyd C. Jr., 66, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Decatur. No physical contact with the family; following CDC guidelines, temperature screenings and face masks are required.

ROGERS, Sue, 83, Maroa, 11 a.m. at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa. 

