Funerals today for Saturday Sept. 19, 2020

AUTON, Barbara Lee, 72, Leadwood, Mo., 4 to 5 p.m. at Decatur Conference Center.

DREW, Jackson Scott "Jack", 84, Monticello, 11 a.m. Croninger Cemetery, Cisco. 

HANCOCK, William "Bruce", 67, Shelbyville, 11 a.m. at Glenwood Cemetery (Section A), Shelbyville. 

SATTLEY, Richard Lee "Dick", 91, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

