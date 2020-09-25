 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Saturday Sept. 26, 2020
BOYD, Gaye Elizabeth, Nacogdoches, Texas, 1 to 5 p.m. at Harristown Township Hall, 190 N Meridian St, Harristown.

DORN, David T., 87, Pana, 10 a.m. at McCracken-Dean Funeral Home, Pana

MILLER, Nicholas, 22, Geneva, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Decatur. 

SMITH, Lori Andrick, 62, Mt. Zion, 1 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

