Funerals today for Saturday Sept. 5, 2020
Funerals today for Saturday Sept. 5, 2020

FORBES, Duane Phillip, 71, Mountain Home, Arkansas, 1:30 p.m at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

FUNK, Gary Eugene, 75, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

HUNTER, Sandra Joy, 76, St. Elmo, 11 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. 

