 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Sept. 10

  • 0

DENNIS, Sherry Louise, 79, formerly of Jacksonville, Decatur and Moweaqua, 9-10 a.m. at Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek.

WILSON, Melody M., 59, Clinton, 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, Clinton.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News