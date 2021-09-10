 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Sept. 11

  • 0

FERRILL, Rev. C. Don, Clinton, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Clinton United Methodist Church, Clinton.

PALMER, Y.T., 93, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Trinity C.M.E. Church, 444 S. Weber St., Decatur. 

RIDER, Cortney Lyn Cooper, 50, Monticello, 1:30 p.m. at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News