Funerals today for Sept. 12

MASTERSON, Linda Lou, 63, Decatur, 2 p,.m. at Fairview Park, Pavilion 2, Decatur. 

STROHL, Janet Eileen (Gordon), 88, Shelbyville, 2:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, Shelbyville.

