Funerals today for Sept. 12

ETCHASON, Max Carroll, of Clemmons, N.C., formerly of Decatur, noon, Camp Butler.

GROVE, Doris I. (Kelly, Betzer, Stewart), 92, 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Decatur.

