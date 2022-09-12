 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Sept. 13

ANDERSON, Bette Jean, 88, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home, Decatur.

TRIMBLE, Carrie Ellen, 89, Moweaqua, 2 p.m. at Macon Township Cemetery, Macon.

