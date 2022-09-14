 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Sept. 15

CHANCE, John Welsey, 64, Taylorville, 4-6 p.m. at McClure Funeral Home, Taylorville. 

MOORE, Carol Lynn, 67, Decatur, 11 a.m., at Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur.

