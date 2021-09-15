 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Sept. 16

  • 0

ALBERT, Gary L., Decatur, 10 a.m. at Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek.

AUSTIN, Patsy, 66, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

DURFLINGER, Jeffrey L., 52, Mount Auburn, 10 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. 

GOODRICH, James Bernard "Bernie", 74, Decatur, 5-7 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

LAND, Marjorie Anne, 65, Decatur, 1-2 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

PRICE, Michael H., 76, Decatur, 5-8 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. 

WITTIG, Eldora M., 100, White Heath, formerly of Monticello, 1 p.m. at Monticello Township Cemetery, Monticello.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News