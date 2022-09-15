 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Sept. 16

BURTON, Verlin Elmer, 70, 11 a.m., at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello.

JONES, Robert L., 96, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

LUTTRELL, Thomas Hayden, 81, Ramsey, 6-8 p.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

PHILLIPS, Thomas J. "Tom", Jr., 90, Pana  11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Pana. 

WALTER, Johnnie J., 76, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Camp Wilson Foursquare Church, 7570 W. Main St., Decatur.

